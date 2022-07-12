LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown announced Tuesday that its Village Market food hall is on track to open later this summer.
The space will comprise more than 5,000 square feet and include five local restaurants and a bar to serve guests inside the hall and outside on Paristown's green space. Crews are transforming the space that held The Cafe for years into the new concept.
In a news release Tuesday, Paristown said the Village Market will feature casual indoor dining as well as a 3,000-square-foot outdoor dining space. It will be open seven days per week for lunch and dinner.
Additionally, Jeff's Donuts — the Jeffersonville, Indiana, staple that has recently expanded into Louisville — will open in the Village Market. It will be open for breakfast every day and make donuts fresh from scratch every day.
Paristown said four of the five restaurant spots are already filled, but details won't be announced until later this month.
"We're excited about the operators and concepts we've already joined forces with, and are confident we'll soon fill the last spot," said Wes Johnson, president of the Paristown Food and Beverage Group. "If a local operator is interested in learning more about bringing their food concept to The Village Market, I invite them to contact me directly at wes@paristown.com."
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.