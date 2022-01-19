LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based caffeinated sparking water company Phocus launched in 2017, and now, the co-founder is receiving national recognition.
John Mittel was named to the Forbes Next 1000 list. The list names those who are "upstart entrepreneurs redefining the American dream."
Phocus is a caffeinated sparking water that has no sugar or additives.
“It’s a true honor to be included among some really inspiring entrepreneurs," Mittel said in a news release. "My co-founder Tom O’Grady and the team at Phocus deserve to be part of the Forbes 1000 with me because it’s been a team effort all the way. The Phocus story is one of seeing a need for that boost we all need sometimes, but in a cleaner, more natural way, with great taste and without the crash.”
According to Phocus, the company has seen 60% annual growth in the past 12 months in the number of retail locations where the drink is available for purchase.
