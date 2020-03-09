LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are taking action to help fight the coronavirus.
Health leaders say people who may be sick need to stay home, but many can't afford to call out sick. So Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey has filed a bill that would require employers to give paid sick time to workers.
Senate Bill 282 requires employers to provide paid sick leave to employees.
A second proposal, Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 246, formally asks the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to determine how much money is needed from the budget to battle the coronavirus and send a report to the General Assembly.
