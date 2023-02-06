NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers.
The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy, on dry ground and even in the middle of winter. The $400,000 facility is fully funded by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky.
Hunter Joyce is a high school senior who's ready to get his hands dirty in a career that is growing in demand.
"I am definitely excited to get out there," Joyce said. "I've been chomping at the bit ever since I started high school. Now I am ready to get out there and get to work, and this has been a great tool to help me start my career field."
MAC Construction & Excavating is helping the project become a reality and hopes, for many students, the experience is full circle. Several MAC employees are former Prosser students.
"As you can imagine, those of us out in the community that are employers in the construction trade were hurting," said Bryan Wickens, vice president of MAC. "Our workforce is hurting. We need resources.
"Truly — both for the students that will be involved as well as the employers in our community and others — this is win-win on any level that you look at it."
Prosser serves students from 25 high schools in southern Indiana and offers 28 career and technical programs for adult learners. Nearly every program is designated by the state as a "high-wage/high-demand" career.
The new project is expected to be complete before the start of the school year in August.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.