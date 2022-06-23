LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who live along the Preston Highway corridor had a chance to ask questions about the future plans for the area on Thursday.
Louisville's Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability scheduled three opportunities on Thursday for people to talk to the team behind the expansion plans, as well as look at proposed renderings and provide their feedback.
Proponents of the plan say that it will prioritize "people-first transportation, land use and economic development" for Preston Highway, which stretches from River Road downtown to the southern edge of Jefferson County.
The proposed plan is said to utilize CHASE principles, with "CHASE" being an acronym for Connected, Healthy, Authentic, Sustainable and Equitable.
The three opportunities for public input are scheduled for the following times and locations on Thursday:
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Norton Health Campus at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and South Preston Streets.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynnview Shopping Center at 5005 Preston Highway.
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Central Regional Library at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard.
Engineering firm WSP is the lead consultant on the project. Representatives of both WSP and Louisville's Office of Advance Planning and Sustainability will be on-hand to answer questions.
