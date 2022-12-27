LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mexican restaurant on Frankfort Avenue is closing after 15 years in business.
Ramiro's Cantina posted on Facebook its plans to close on Dec. 30. The restaurant was known for home-cooked Mexican food and great service.
"We are truly thankful for our amazing customers and staff who supported Ramiro's," the post said. "Thank you to the community who embraced us so kindly and for the wonderful memories we created here."
Ramiro's will continue to have food trucks and cater events. There is also a location in Jeffersonville on Spring Street, which will remain open.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.