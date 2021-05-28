LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ready for a "daycation?" The Omni Louisville Hotel is opening up it's rooftop pool to the public, but all that luxury comes with a cost.
The Omni is selling resort passes on its website that offer day passes for individuals or groups that are good only Sundays through Thursdays. The cost for adults is $35 a day, and $15 for children, with no charge for infants.
The day pass includes access to the outdoor heated pool, hot tub and poolside delivery for food and drinks purchased on site. WiFi is also complimentary, but parking is not. Self-parking is $25 and valet parking is $27.
Groups of four can rent a cabana for half-days for $180. The deluxe cabana rental covers lounge chairs along with complimentary chilled water and a fruit plate for four. There is a choice of morning (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or afternoon (3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) sessions.
Cabana renters can also opt for a premium package for an additional $70 that includes four spa towels with essential oil mist, plus a choice of four craft beers or house cocktails along with a charcuterie board for four.
The Omni Louisville Hotel begins selling day passes on May 31. For more information, click here.
