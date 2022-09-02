LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a major transformation taking place in a west Louisville neighborhood.
While the Russell neighborhood has been plagued by problems in the past, it's now full of growth and opportunity, leading to being named "Louisville's Harlem."
The Russell neighborhood shares some features of Harlem. That's why Eric and Krystian Coatley were attracted to the corner of 19th and West Jefferson streets.
"We were definitely focused on our dream and the opportunity of building our family," Eric Coatley said. "Being a Louisville native, I've seen personally the changes that have taken place."
Those changes include everything from Vision Russell to the new Beecher Terrace.
The Coatleys have been using the space for an Airbnb and short-term rentals.
"We've been live on all of the different online travel agencies for about a month now," Krystian said. "We've had a total of 16 guests so far."
They aren't the only ones who saw potential in the building.
Brigitte Owens, a retired educator, bought the property more than a year ago. She has spent the last several months renovating and transforming the building.
"I just think we're on the cusp of something really great here and I'm just glad I could contribute to this community," Owens said. "I always wanted to provide value, and I only do things or create spaces, spaces that I want to live in. And so that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to make it such that it would be an asset to the Russell community."
Councilman Jecorey Arthur represents the Russell neighborhood on Louisville Metro Council. He likes the transformation taking place, but wants to makes sure the opportunities include the people who call it home.
"I'm glad to see so many things happening in Russell from businesses that are being created, restaurants, things for our kids to do," Arthur said. "Government can do something for us but more important, I believe that government should always be doing something with us. And there's always an opportunity for that to happen, but people have to show up all day every day."
Jackie Floyd has lived in the neighborhood since 1990. She says she's always believed in the potential of Russell.
"Now, developers, the city, see what we have known and seen all along that we are thriving community," Floyd said. "We're not asking for help. We're asking for partnership."
From Sept. 15-18, the neighborhood will celebrate the Russell Homecoming Weekend.
