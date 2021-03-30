LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Salmon burgers sold at Costco are being voluntarily recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.
The FDA issued the voluntary recall for Trident Seafoods Corporation for a single lot number of three pound packages of Pacific Salmon Burgers sold exclusively at Costco. The recall warns that eating the product may pose a choking hazard or physical injury. The company has not determined the source of the metal pieces.
"Trident Seafoods takes food safety very seriously and is investigating this situation thoroughly," said the company in a release.
If you have any remaining product with Lot Number GC101431 and a "best by" date of Jan. 14, 2023, discontinue use and return item to your local Costco for a full refund.
For more information, contact the Trident Seafood Consumer Affairs Team, at 1-866-413-4749, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST, or via email to consumeraffairs@tridentseafoods.com.
