LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new event venue is coming to River Road.
WDRB got a sneak peek of Savor at River House, which is on the second story of the restaurant.
A grand opening is set for Thursday, Nov. 21.
The event space offers 11,000 square feet of space and seating for 300 people. It also features a custom dance floor, a bridal-ready room and a private wine cellar.
A custom menu is available, along with a premium bar.
Savor at River House is currently taking reservations for 2019 and 2020.
