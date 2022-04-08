LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scooter's Coffee has opened a third location in Louisville.
A grand opening was held on April 8 at its Dixie Highway location, near Pages Lane in Valley Station. It's actually Scooter's second Dixie Highway spot. The first Dixie Highway location opened in December near Gagel Avenue.
There's also another location, in St. Matthews on Shelbyville Road, that opened in March.
The drive-thru locations offer specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries.
Scooter's also has an app and a rewards program.
Twenty percent of Friday's sales will be donated to the Home of the Innocents.
"Really, what sets us apart is not only our speed -- we're really fast because you don't want to sit in a drive-thru line for 15 minutes -- but then the friendliness," said Katie Peabody, a district manager for Scooter's Coffee. "We really try to engage with our customers and help them feel seen and recognized and it creates an experience that makes them want to come back."
Scooter's is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and has over 400 locations in 23 states.
The company plans to add four or five more stores in the Louisville area this year.
