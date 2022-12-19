LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A signed beam was installed Monday at the BlueOval SK battery plant in Glendale, Kentucky.
The $5.8 billion electric vehicle battery park by Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner, SK Group, is being built just off Interstate 65 in Hardin County.
On Dec. 5, more than 300 community members, local stakeholders, government officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear, signed a 6,000 pound steel beam during a groundbreaking ceremony.
According to a news release, the Ford Land construction team installed the beam.
"The people of Central Kentucky are the driving force behind the project today and into the future," said Dave Nowicki, director of manufacturing operations for EV Programs.
The Detroit automaker and the Korean conglomerate are building a pair of factories in Glendale, just outside Elizabethtown, which will turn out enough lithium-ion batteries to power about 1.3 million electric vehicles by 2026.
The BlueOval SK Battery Park is the biggest economic development in Kentucky history, an investment even larger in inflation-adjusted terms than Toyota's Georgetown auto plant in the late 1980s, officials in Beshear's administration have said. Construction at the site in Hardin County began in October.
The park will employ 5,000 workers and will include an onsite training center operated by Elizabethtown Community & Technical College.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.