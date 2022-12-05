LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The biggest economic development project in Kentucky history is underway.
Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner SK On plan a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday morning for BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, a $5.8 billion pair of factories that will churn out batteries for a growing line up of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
Construction on the 1,500-acre site in Hardin County, near Elizabethtown, began earlier this year. It is scheduled to open in 2025.
BlueOval SK Battery Park will employ about 5,000 workers and will include an onsite training center operated by Elizabethtown Community & Technical College.
The battery park is one of a handful of gigafactories underway in states like Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee as Ford, its rival General Motors and other automakers like Hyuandai look to quickly ramp up electric vehicle production.
Pure EVs — cars with no gas engine — make up only about 5% of new U.S. vehicle sales today, but the automakers see the market as the future of their companies.
Ford envisions EVs making up half its sales by 2030, while GM plans to stop making gas-powered cars by 2035.
BlueOval SK Battery Park will be located within an hour’s drive of Ford’s two Louisville plants, which today make gas-powered cars, including some with hybrid-electric engines.
Kentucky Truck Plant, which makes Super Duty pickup trucks and large SUVs, employs about 9,000. Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Escape compact SUV, employs about 4,000.
“Ford’s roots run deep in Kentucky, and BlueOval SK is going to help Ford to lead the EV revolution, bringing thousands of new, high-tech jobs to the Bluegrass State,” said Lisa Drake, vice president of Ford EV Industrialization, in a press release. “Ford is building on more than a century of investment in Kentucky and its incredible workforce.”
