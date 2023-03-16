UTICA - MARINE BUILDERS SITE FOR SALE - DRONE - 3-16-2023 (5).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The property of an Indiana business just hit the market for more than $10 million.

It's the old Marine Builders property along the Ohio River, in Clark County on the outskirts of Utica.

The property includes a 22,000-square-foot industrial warehouse, office space, and 73 boat slips.

It's listed for $10,600,000.

Marine Builders was a family-owned company that built and repaired barges and boats. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and has since closed.

