LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The property of an Indiana business just hit the market for more than $10 million.
It's the old Marine Builders property along the Ohio River, in Clark County on the outskirts of Utica.
The property includes a 22,000-square-foot industrial warehouse, office space, and 73 boat slips.
It's listed for $10,600,000.
Marine Builders was a family-owned company that built and repaired barges and boats. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and has since closed.
