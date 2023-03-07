LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high winds and storms that moved through Kentucky and southern Indiana last week didn't just cause power outages. The storm also knocked out internet service.
In Louisville and southern Indiana, many Spectrum customers have complained about outages.
Spokesman Mike Pedelty said Spectrum is working to reconnect service. "We're out there, as soon as we could, 24/7 to get our services restored again. But we have to do it in a way that keeps our employees safe," he said.
Pedelty tells WDRB much of its service issues now are connected with ongoing power outages. He said power drives Spectrum's network, but he explains that power supplies for its network may be separate from power that comes into your home. He said that could explain why some homes that have power restored may not have their WiFi back.
Pedelty adds that Spectrum crews often need to wait until power companies have come through outage areas first to ensure the safety of its workers in situations like this, when there are many downed powerlines.
However, he said the number of outages for Spectrum are going down quickly, and they will continue to work around the clock to get customers back online.
To report a service outage to Spectrum, click here. Make sure to have your account number handy.
