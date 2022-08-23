LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer Gifts has been a staple in shopping malls across America for decades, and now there's a new re-branded Spencer's open at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville.
The recently opened store is located next to American Eagle and Uniform Destination.
In 2003, Spencer’s began operating under new management, according to a news release, and while the name changed from Spencer Gifts, the company continues to sell buzzworthy merchandise.
The national chain known for its novelties and gag gifts now also sells unique, outrageous accessories and apparel "inspired by humor and irreverence."
In a written statement Debbie Griesinger, General Manager for The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, said it's the perfect time for Spencer's to open. "With more events happening and the start of the holiday season approaching, this type of store is in demand."
Spencer's started as a mail-order catalog in 1947 and, in 1963, opened its first retail store in Cherry Hill, NJ, according to a news release. It now has over 680 locations throughout the United States and Canada.
For more information on Spencer's and the latest news at The Outlet Shoppes, visit www.TheOutletShoppesoftheBluegrass.com or follow The Outlet Shoppes on Facebook.
