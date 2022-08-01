LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop in Clifton mixes coffee and cocktails.
Pregame Coffee is now open on Frankfort Avenue after it closed its first location in NuLu back in January.
It has a sports vibe with several TVs and memorabilia. The focus is on coffee cocktails such as espresso martinis, Irish coffee and a Kentucky coffee, which consists of cold brew, vanilla, brown sugar and bourbon.
"It's super exciting," Owner Rob Arnold said. "I have already had a bunch of previous regular customers come back to check out the place, and it makes me feel really good. They followed me here from the last place, and only big things to come."
A second floor to the coffee house with a balcony is expected to open shortly.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.