LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coffee shop is will soon be holding its second grand opening during the pandemic.
Pregame Coffee is moving into the former Jerry's Junk building on Frankfort Avenue.
The owner, Rob Arnold, said they ripped the inside down to the studs, but re-purposed all the old wood from the original home.
The business may sound familiar. That's because it first opened in September 2020 in NuLu.
However, when the building was sold earlier this year, Pregame Coffee had to go into intermission.
"I knew I didn't want to stop because we had some forward momentum from a business standpoint," Arnold said.
He didn't stay on the sideline long.
Arnold said the owner of his new building reached out about re-opening Pregame Coffee in Clifton, and they quickly got to work.
Five months later, the shop is within a couple weeks of welcoming customers inside.
"This new spot is gonna be amazing. I can't wait to open up on Frankfort Avenue. It's gonna be great here," Arnold said.
Pregame Coffee is a sports-themed café that will be open Monday through Sunday during the day.
Arnold said he hopes to welcome customers inside by mid-July.
