LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pregame Coffee, a coffee shop with a sports bar theme, is now open on East Main Street in Louisville's NuLu district.
The shop focuses on cold brews and, sticking with the sports bar theme, will also offer coffee flights.
The walls are covered in memorabilia, featuring baseball stars and Muhammad Ali, and TVs airing the latest games and sports news programs.
"Louisville is a great sports town so why not embrace that," owner Rob Arnold said.
Arnold said said it took him about five years to come up with the plan after realizing he wanted to combine sports and entertainment with coffee.
"I was writing a book at a coffee shop," Arnold said, "and I would just sit there and I'd want to take a break from writing and I would close my computer and I'd look around and there was nothing to look at and nothing to take my mind off of things."
Pregame Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
To check out the shop's menu, visit its official website.
