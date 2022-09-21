Perfetti Van Melle North America, maker of candies such as Airheads, Mentos, and more donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky as part of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hunger Initiative. The announcement was made at God's Pantry Food Bank in Winchester. Present at the event were, from left, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, Sylvia Buxton, President and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America, and Danielle Bozarth, Vice President Mission Delivery at God’s Pantry Food Bank. Image courtesy Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Sept. 21, 2022