LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant with a nod to Louisville history is planned for the top floor of The Galt House Hotel.
The Al J. Schneider Company announced Wednesday that Swizzle will take the place of the Rivue Restaurant on the 25th floor of the tower, a location known its view overlooking the Ohio River.
Swizzle is scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.
"The restaurant will serve up area's best prime steaks, cool cocktails, and panoramic views," the Al J. Schneider Company said in a news release.
Swizzle will feature an open-concept exhibition kitchen in the center of the restaurant, which will allow patrons to watch chefs preparing food. The hotel also plans on highlighting a high-end menu with local produce and a beverage program with a retro tone, including classic cocktails. Decor for Sizzle will also offer what the Al J. Schneider Company is calling a "retro-meets-modern-vibe" with throwback fixtures and finishes.
Swizzle's name was inspired by a restaurant that operated on Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville in the 1940s and 50s. The original Swizzle was named for the restaurant's drink stirrers and billed as the "headquarters for grand food."
A chef has not been named for the restaurant, but the concept and menu are being developed by two experienced members of the Galt House's culinary team.
The new restaurant is part of The Galt House Hotel’s $80 million, multi-year renovations, which also include guest rooms and meeting spaces.
