LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A renewable natural gas company previewed its plans in Bullitt County to help the bourbon boom in Kentucky.
Synthica Energy is building a site off Preston Highway and Interstate 65 in Lebanon Junction. The 40-acre industrial site is expected to be the largest facility in Kentucky to process bourbon distillery and food waste into a renewable natural gas.
In a fact sheet shared by the company, the plant is said to have minimal visibility from the highway and will only use five acres of available 40 acres. Synthica Energy said no odors will be detected off-site, and there won't be open waste storage.
The company said it will process approximately 200,000 tons of bourbon distillery waste and food waste from manufacturers and turn it into a renewable natural gas.
The groundbreaking is expected in late 2023 with completion in late 2024. The company said there will be 10-25 jobs at this facility, but more jobs will be created from the company locating in Lebanon Junction.
Jobs are estimated to average $40 per hour.
