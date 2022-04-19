LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A renewable natural gas company hopes to help the bourbon boom in Kentucky.
Synthica Energy announced it has entered the permit phase for a new anaerobic digestion facility in Lebanon Junction in Bullitt County. The company said it will process approximately 200,000 tons of bourbon distillery waste and food waste from manufacturers and turn it into a renewable natural gas.
The Bullitt County facility is being developed on a 40-acre industrial site just northeast of the intersection of South Preston Highway and Interstate 65. The company said this will be the largest anaerobic digestion facility in the state and will help allow for faster growth and more bourbon production.
“Bourbon distilleries in Kentucky have ambitious growth goals, with over $5 billion in expansion currently underway,” Sam Schutte, CEO of Synthica, said in a news release. “However, existing outlets for distillery byproducts – which are sometimes produced at a 20-to-1 ratio to bourbon output – are inconvenient, seasonal, and face competition from the growth in ethanol, biodiesel, and other animal feed-generating industries. Without large-scale, affordable outlets for these byproducts, the growth of Kentucky distilleries will be stunted. As the largest AD facility in the state of Kentucky, Synthica’s facility will help relieve this pressure and allow for faster growth and more bourbon production. As fans of bourbon, we can all agree this is a good thing.”
The company said "the facility will use Synthica’s “Urban Friendly Digestion” technology, while diverting food waste that otherwise takes up space in landfills and releases greenhouse methane into the atmosphere."
The groundbreaking is expected in late 2023 with completion in late 2024. The company said there will be 10-25 jobs at this facility, but more jobs will be created from the company locating in Lebanon Junction.
