LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has worked hard to bring you text alerts for the past 11 years so that you can have important information like news alerts, weather warnings, traffic issues and school closings sent directly to your fingertips. Because of new, excessive charges from T-Mobile, WDRB is being forced to drop only T-Mobile subscribers from our texting system.
T-Mobile recently started charging WDRB a per-text fee that amounts to several thousands of dollars each month. Despite our desire to continue providing text notifications to our entire community, the practice has gotten too expensive to continue with T-Mobile customers. No other wireless carrier implements such fees and all other subscribers will continue to receive their text alerts as they always have.
All T-Mobile subscribers will be removed from the WDRB Text Alert database starting November 1. But T-Mobile subscribers can still get alerts sent directly to your phone through push notifications on the WDRB News app.
Here is a link to download the WDRB News App on your Apple or Android devices. Be sure to allow notifications when you sign up, so that you can continue to receive up-to-the-minute news, weather and traffic information.
