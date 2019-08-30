LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thinking of making a run to the border? Taco Bell says to expect to see a much more simplified menu -- but it will be missing a few items.
According to a news release on the fast food giant's blog, Taco Bell will be dropping the following eight offerings from its menu beginning Sept. 12:
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- Chips & Salsa
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Decker Taco
- Cool Range & Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
- Double Tostada
- Power Menu Burrito
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
"Have you ever had a moment (or several moments, no judgment) where you just want to chop all your hair off, buy new clothes and get a fresh, new start?" the company asks on its blog. "Well, we kind of did a thing..."
Taco Bell says it's revamping the presentation of its menu, and is offering new combos, including:
1) 3 Crunchy Tacos Supreme
2) 3 Soft Tacos Supreme
3) Burrito Supreme
4) Steak Quesarito
5) Nachos BellGrande
6) 2 Chicken Chalupas Supreme
7) Chicken Quesadilla
8) Mexican Pizza
9) Crunchwrap Supreme
10) Cheesy Gordita Cruch
11) Breakfast Crunchwrap
12) Grande Scrambler
13) Breakfast Quesadilla
"Look, we get it. We all have our go-to order and change can be hard," the company states. "But sometimes it's good to get outside of your comfort zone and spice things up a bit. So the next time you go to Taco Bell, we hope it's easier for you to find something new. If not, just close your eyes and say, 'give me whatever a Combo #5 is now.'"
