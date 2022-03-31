LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is hiring, and will pay new employees to learn how to drive a bus.
The Transit Authority of River City said it's looking for 50 new coach operators. No experience is necessary to apply.
Interested applicants will take part in TARC's seven-week paid training class to obtain their commercial driver's license (CDL). The next training class starts Monday, May 9.
Pay starts at $18.29 an hour and goes up to $26.13 an hour. Applicants have to be at least 21 years old with a valid driver's license that has no moving violations in the past two years. Applicants must also pass a physical and drug screen and have no convictions in the last five years.
TARC offers benefits including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave, among other benefits.
The transportation company said it also has openings in finance, procurement, maintenance, transportation and customer service.
