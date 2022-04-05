JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is getting another food option.
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is opening a location on Veterans Parkway in the Jeffersonville Town Center. It will have a drive-thru and a covered patio.
Taziki's is currently hiring 30 team members for multiple positions. A grand opening is expected in early June.
This will be the third location in the area. The others are located in St. Matthews and Middletown.
