LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced today that two West Louisville-based organizations will receive funding to provide free technology training to residents.
The funding will allow Louisville Central Community Center (LCCC) and the Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED) to offer intensive training to students that will help them get jobs in data analytics, user experience design, digital marketing, development, and other fields.
The new program is part of the Future of Work Initiative; a partnership between Louisville Metro and Microsoft. Other companies like Humana, JPMorgan, Chase, General Assembly, and others have also joined the partnership. Many who complete programs through the initiative have been offered jobs with partners.
Fischer said in a virtual press conference that now is the time Louisville needs this new tech program as people continue to struggle during the pandemic. One of the main goals is to help pull residents out of poverty, provide them training and credentials, and help them with job placement.
However, Dave Christopher Sr., Executive Director for AMPED said the new program is about more than just getting people jobs.
"It's an intentional, focused effort at equity. Let's not gloss over that," Christopher said. "This program focuses on those folks that are typically left out...because to help somebody who's already doing fine is great, that's nice. To help somebody do better in the career they're in, that's great, but what about those folks living in poverty just simply trying to get to middle class?"
The trainings will be between 10 and 12 weeks long and will start sometime early next year.
Those interested can start the process now. For more information, visit the Future of Work Initiative.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.