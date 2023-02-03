LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant.
The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road.
The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list.
The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris McIntosh and managing partner Petru Bester.
Capital Grille is also bringing 90 new jobs to the area. For a full list of available positions, click here.
