LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville museum is opening up its doors to provide support for students taking part in online learning as the school year begins.
For five weeks, The Frazier Museum will provide space for small groups of students, grades 2 through 9, to meet with educators while still practicing social distancing. The program is called "NTI from the Frazier."
"Each student will get to learn in their own six-foot space in a sanitary, professionally staffed museum environment," a news release states. "Frazier educators, at a maximum ratio of one professional educator to five students, will be on-hand to answer any questions, solve any challenges, and remind students of their schedule to provide a successful online school experience."
"All students need to bring is their own laptop (or other device), headphones, school supplies, and lunch, and we'll provide adult support and Frazier fun!" the news release adds.
The dates and costs are as follows:
Week 1: Monday, Aug. 31 - Friday, Sept. 4
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $200 for Frazier members ($225 for non-members)
Week 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Friday, Sept. 11 (excluding Monday)
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $155 for Frazier members ($180 for non-members)
Week 3: Monday, Sept. 14 - Friday, Sept. 18
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $200 for Frazier members ($225 for non-members)
Week 4: Monday, Sept. 21 - Friday, Sept. 25
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $200 for Frazier members ($225 for non-members)
Week 5: Monday, Sept 29 - Friday, Oct. 2
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $200 for Frazier members ($225 for non-members)
The program is open to all students in grades 2-9, and is not limited to JCPS students, according to the release.
Anyone with any questions can email education@fraziermuseum.org.
