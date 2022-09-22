LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight startup companies will each get $100,000 in capital to grow their businesses in the Louisville area.
Render Capital, a Louisville-based venture fund, announced the winners of its third-annual Pitch Competition during an event at Lynn Family Stadium on Thursday evening.
Render will invest $100,000 in each of the companies, three of which are already based in the Louisville. The other five will move their headquarters to the Louisville area, according to Render Capital.
The winning companies were chosen from more than 230 applications.
"We are confident that this cohort will help our local startup ecosystem continue to flourish and we look forward to seeing how each company puts these funds to use," said Marigrace Ragsdale, venture platform manager at Render Capital, in a news release.
Here are the winning companies, with descriptions provided by Render Capital:
Connect (Louisville, Kentucky): Connect serves hyper-focused digital ad placements. We associate geographic locations to digital devices, driving your marketing message to targeted individuals’ laptops, smartphones, tablets, and desktops.
Dreami (Redwood City, California): Despite its monumental impact on career progression, access to mentorship is not equitable and is locked behind exclusive professional networks or luck. Dreami is breaking down the barriers to mentorship by providing a delightfully beautiful and scalable platform.
Fanluv (Los Angeles, California): FANLUV is a blockchain based social network that enables its users to monetize their content and earn revenue through FANLUV token.
Gamerabble (Tampa, Florida): Gamerabble is the first of its kind, gamified esports coaching and training platform for gamers who want to improve in a fun, toxicity-free, and inclusive space where you can learn from your peers while getting rewards that will make improving more enjoyable than ever before.
Prepsharp (Louisville, Kentucky): PrepSharp is a tutor-centered SaaS solution intended to propel the typical, paper-and-pencil tutoring scenario into the 21st Century.
SenseGrass (Fremont, California): Sensegrass is a soil intelligence platform for fertilizer management. We use a combination of AI-based recommendations and soil sensors to deliver real-time soil health analyses and targeted nutrient management. We help farmers and companies reduce chemical fertilizer use, increase crop yields, and grow more sustainably.
Smoove Creations (Highland Heights, Kentucky): Smoove Creations gives corporations the ability to create customizable footwear in minutes. Using Smoove Creations 3D design studio, customers select their shoe, upload custom artwork, create color schemes, and add custom text.
TitleWise (Clarksville, Indiana): TitleWise offers a powerful web-based tool for creating digital reports and databases specifically designed for real estate title abstractors. Completely customizable to meet any formatting needs, researchers produce typed reports in the field, on-the-go, remotely.