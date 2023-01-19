LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Hospital is getting recognition for its surgical care.
UofL Hospital is one of just 28 hospitals around the world to become members of the American College of Surgeons Quality Verification Program. The program provides customized feedback to a diverse group of hospitals- on surgical operations and infrastructure.
UofL Hospital surgical quality officer, Dr. Michael Egger, says the real benefit is for the patients.
"What it means is that we are constantly trying to improve. We are constantly getting better. We are monitoring out outcomes, and they can rest assured that they are receiving surgical care at a high quality hospital."
The ACS website says Baptist Health Louisville is also a member of this program.
The inaugural group of QVP hospitals includes three international hospitals—two in Japan and one in Australia—and 25 U.S. hospitals. The first group of hospitals verified by ACS QVP includes a variety of hospital types and sizes, such as community, large and mid-size academic, public safety-net, military, and small/rural, among others.
