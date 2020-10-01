LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is adding a new bonus in an effort to attract and retain new package handlers.
According to a news release, the logistics giant is now offering a hiring-and-retention bonus of up to $1,700 for newly hired package handlers at UPS's Worldport air hub. That's in addition to starting pay of $14.50 an hour, according to the release.
"At a time when many are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS," the news release states.
To qualify for the bonus program, package handlers must be hired between Oct. 1 and Dec. 20, 2020. The new employees will earn a $200 bonus after completing two weeks of work. That bonus will be paid the following week. They will also earn a bonus of up to $100 each week through Jan. 16, 2021, according to the release. The weekly bonus is banked and will be paid as a lump sum at the end of January.
"The weekly bonus varies by shift," the news release states. "Employees who work during the Second Day Air (day) shift will earn $100/week, while those who work during the Next Day Air (night) shift will earn a $75/week bonus."
To qualify, employees must stay on the payroll through Jan. 16, 2021 to receive the banked bonus. They must also work all of their assigned shifts in a given week to earn that week's bonus.
The company says it plans to hire 3,600 seasonal employees in Louisville -- a fraction of the more than 100,000 it plans to hire nationally -- to manage what is expected to be a record peak holiday shopping season. Although seasonal, the jobs do offer the possibility of permanent employment. The company says that over the last three years, 35 percent of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired into a permanent position. About 123,000 UPS employees -- nearly a third of the company's U.S. workforce -- started in seasonal jobs.
The company has also launched a referral program that provides a $250 referral bonus for UPS air region employees who refer package handler candidates who are later hired. Current employees can find more information on the company's internal news portal.
To apply for a position at UPS, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.