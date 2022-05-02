LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several jockeys were on hand Monday at UPS Worldport in Louisville as the company presented a $10,000 check to the Backside Learning Center (BLC) at Churchill Downs.
The center opened almost 20 years ago as a nonprofit that provides support and resources for the diverse community of workers at the track and their families.
"It may be one day out of the year, but it's an overall program that they do year-round," said Isabel Coffey, human resources manager at UPS. "This is what they do, this is where they live, and their children live with them. So, I mean, we love it."
The BLC has programs that focus on education, health and wellness, and Monday's donation ensures those resources will continue.
"We'll be able to provide just an array of tutoring programs, academic support and summer camp experiences for the children of backside workers," said Sherry Stanley, executive director of the BLC.
Several jockeys were also on hand for the presentation and to sign autographs afterward. In the last five years, the BLC has received more than $66,000 from UPS, the company said.
