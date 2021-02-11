LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday's ice storm isn't slowing down UPS.
Louisville-based UPS Worldport is responsible for thousands of coronavirus vaccine shipments every day. There are trackers in each shipment so crews can monitor delivery routes to make sure vaccines get to their final destinations on time.
Despite the winter weather, a spokesperson said UPS remains at 99% on vaccine deliveries.
Louisville's airport also made a $2.5 million investment this year to help prevent any weather delays by adding three new snow plows to make sure crews can clear the runways quickly.
