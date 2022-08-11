LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is proposing a temporary rate increase for 2022 peak holiday season.
According to a news release, USPS filed notice on Wednesday with the Postal Regulatory Commission for price changes for key package products.
USPS said the rate adjustment is similar to previous years. The pricing increase would range from 25 cents to $6.50.
There is no price increase for the 1st class mail "forever stamp," which went up to 60 cents this summer.
The pricing was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on Aug. 9. It would impact commercial and retail domestic competitive parcels. Pricing isn't impact for international products.
USPS said the pricing would go into effect at 12 a.m. on Oct. 2 and go until 12 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023.
Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express
- Commercial:
- $0.75 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes.
- $0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
- $2.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
- $6.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
- Retail:
- $0.95 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes.
- $0.30 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
- $1.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.20 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
- $6.45 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and USPS Retail Ground
- Commercial:
- $0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.40 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
- $1.60 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
- $5.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
- Retail:
- $0.30 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.60 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
- $0.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
- $2.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
- $3.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
- $5.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
|Product
|Current
|Planned Increase
|Parcel Select Destination Delivery Unit
|Starts at $3.50
|25 cents
|Parcel Select DSCF
|Starts at $3.77
|75 cents
|Parcel Select DNDC
|Starts at $4.84
|75 cents
|USPS Connect Local
|Starts at $3.95
|No change
|Parcel Select Lightweight (DDU)
|Starts at $2.32
|No change
|Parcel Select Lightweight (DSCF and DNDC)
|Starts at $2.72
|No change
|Parcel Return Service
|Starts at $3.37
|No change
To see a full list of commercial and retail pricing, click here.
