LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is proposing a temporary rate increase for 2022 peak holiday season.

According to a news release, USPS filed notice on Wednesday with the Postal Regulatory Commission for price changes for key package products.

USPS said the rate adjustment is similar to previous years. The pricing increase would range from 25 cents to $6.50. 

There is no price increase for the 1st class mail "forever stamp," which went up to 60 cents this summer. 

The pricing was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on Aug. 9. It would impact commercial and retail domestic competitive parcels. Pricing isn't impact for international products.

USPS said the pricing would go into effect at 12 a.m. on Oct. 2 and go until 12 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023.

Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express

  • Commercial:
    • $0.75 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes.
    • $0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
    • $0.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
    • $0.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
    • $2.80 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
    • $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
    • $6.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
  • Retail:
    • $0.95 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes.
    • $0.30 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
    • $1.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
    • $0.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
    • $3.20 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
    • $3.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
    • $6.45 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and USPS Retail Ground

  • Commercial:
    • $0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
    • $0.40 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
    • $0.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
    • $1.60 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
    • $3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
    • $5.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
  • Retail:
    • $0.30 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.
    • $0.60 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.
    • $0.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.
    • $2.70 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.
    • $3.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.
    • $5.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.
Product Current Planned Increase 
 Parcel Select Destination Delivery Unit Starts at $3.50 25 cents 
 Parcel Select DSCF Starts at $3.77  75 cents
 Parcel Select DNDC  Starts at $4.84 75 cents 
 USPS Connect Local  Starts at $3.95  No change 
 Parcel Select Lightweight (DDU) Starts at $2.32  No change 
 Parcel Select Lightweight (DSCF and DNDC)  Starts at $2.72  No change 
 Parcel Return Service  Starts at $3.37  No change 

To see a full list of commercial and retail pricing, click here.

