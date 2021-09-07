LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Movie fans will soon be able to watch new releases at Village 8 Theater in St. Matthews.
The landmark theater on Dutchmans Lane will now show first releases of movies, Apex Entertainment announced Tuesday.
For years, Village 8 has been a second-run theater with discounted ticket prices.
Apex Entertainment said the change is effective immediately, citing changes in the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As the movie theater industry evolves in the wake of COVID and streaming services, we felt it was time to reprogram our offerings at Village 8," Les Aberson, owner of Apex Entertainment, said in a news release.
Village 8 is now also listed on Fandango, so moviegoers can buy tickets online in advance.
Matinee and weeknight prices will be $5 per ticket. The theater will continue having discounts for kids and seniors, along with cheaper tickets on Tuesdays.
