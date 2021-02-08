LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new burger joint is coming to Dixie Highway.
W.W. Cousins has announced its next Louisville location will open in March. The new restaurant is in Pleasure Ridge Park at the site of an old Steak 'n Shake on Dixie Highway, near Upper Hunters Trace, right in front of a Kroger.
The Louisville-based restaurant has another location in St. Matthews. The chain said it is streamlining its menu at the new restaurant but will have the same built-from-scratch burgers.
The new location is set to open March 8.
