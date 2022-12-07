LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wawa is expanding into Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.
In a release, the convenience store chain announced plans to move into new markets to bring its "unique offer and experience to more communities."
Wawa has not revealed which cities it will open stores in, but the chain is considered a staple on the east coast with nearly 1,000 stores spread across several states including New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.
The stores offer gas and services, along with a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.
Wawa said the expansion plan with market launch locations will be announced in 2023, with planned openings in 2025. The company also recently announced expansion plans for the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia, with the first stores projected to open in those markets in 2024.
Wawa, Inc. began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. By the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, but as home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.