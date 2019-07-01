LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another restaurant in St. Matthews has closed unexpectedly.
Waylon's Feed and Firewater, located at 3939 Shelbyville Road, closed its doors over the weekend.
The restaurant's website, which at one time included pages with information on the restaurant's menu, brunch options, live music and drinks, now consists only of the restaurant's logo and a message that reads, "Restaurant closed. Thank you for your patronage."
Waylon's opened just two years ago, in 2017.
The restaurant's owners, who also own Merle's Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Louisville, have not yet commented on why the restaurant is closing.
It's not the first place to close abruptly in that area. Mellow Mushroom right across the street shut down in April.
