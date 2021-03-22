LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve is expanding its distillery to meet growing global demand for its bourbon.
According to a release from the Brown-Forman Corporation, the expansion will double its production capacity, including the addition of three new iconic copper pot stills.
“Woodford Reserve is celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2021, and the expansion of the distillery allows us to look to the next 25 years,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said in the release. “Woodford Reserve Distillery uses copper pot stills in a triple distillation process to handcraft bourbon, and today’s announcement builds on that legacy.”
In addition to the three new pots stills, the expansion includes a new building that will house the boiler plant; additional fermentation tanks; a grain unloading area; a barrel unloading/storage area; and a conference and training center for employees.
Construction will begin this spring and is expected to be completed in summer 2022. The distillery in Versailles, Kentucky, will be fully operational during the expansion.
The Woodford Reserve Distillery is a national historic landmark where distilling first began in 1812.
