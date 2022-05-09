LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of New Albany's FireKing International were on the picket line Monday morning.
Teamsters Local 89 represents about 80 employees, and dozens of them were on strike over a contract dispute.
The company said it gave its final offer last week.
Jay Dennis of Teamsters Local 89, the head negotiator, said the union rejected the offer over concerns about pay and healthcare.
"They need to be competitive with their peers in manufacturing," he said. "These folks in here work hard. They produce a high-quality product and they need to be rewarded for that. And I don't understand why FireKing is not doing what they need to do for their workers."
FireKing designs and manufactures storage products such as safes and filing cabinets.
