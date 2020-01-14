MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Businesses in Madison, Indiana are helping raise money to help the families of two teens killed in a car crash following a police chase.
Two people -- 19-year-old Brooklyn James and 19-year-old Tyler Cooley -- died in the crash in Madison on Jan. 9. The driver, 18-year-old Blake Coombs, survived. James' family has not scheduled her funeral because they are trying to raise money to cover the cost.
The Madison Papa John's Pizza is donating 20 percent of all sales from Tuesday, Jan. 14 to the families.
Advantage Auto Solutions in Madison says it donated all proceeds from oil changes on Monday to the funeral expenses of James.
The police chase started in Madison Thursday evening and ended at the intersection of State Road 256 and Thompson Road. Police say Coombs lost control and crashed into a utility pole. As of last check, he remains in critical condition at the hospital.
