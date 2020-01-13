LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of a teen girl who died in a police chase Thursday night is now facing charges.
Brian James, the father of 19-year-old Brooklyn James, was arrested over the weekend. Investigators say he made several social media posts, including a picture of a gun and possible threat to the life of 18-year-old Blake Coombs, the man accused of leading police on the chase.
He was arrested on a warrant for a domestic incident from last year involving his wife and daughter.
On Monday, police revealed that Coombs, the driver in that chase, was wanted at the time of the crash.
The police chase started in Madison Thursday evening and ended at the intersection of State Road 256 and Thompson Road.
Police say Coombs lost control and crashed.
Passengers 18-year-old Tyler Cooley and 19-year-old Brooklyn James were killed.
The prosecutor now says Coombs ran away from custody in Richmond, Indiana, and may have stolen a car.
Police also learned that Coombs and Cooley were possible suspects in a burglary of power tools and a TV the day before the crash. Some of the stolen items were recovered at the crash scene, police say.
This story will be updated.
