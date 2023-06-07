LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a big change on the side of a busy road in the Fairdale community.
Neighbors had been complaining about illegal dumping off the side of the busy South Park Road. Bags of trash, piles of roofing shingles, old mattresses, couches and other furniture that had been thrown out was left on the side of the road.
But Wednesday, the site had been cleared. Photos sent to WDRB News by Councilman Dan Seum Jr. shows the site cleaned up and a dumpster sitting at the site.
LDG Development has owned the property since January 2022. A spokesperson told WDRB News it continuously saw problems with illegal dumping there, and had already spent thousands on cleaning up the area. Their long-term solution for the spot will be to develop the site.
The Metro Solid Waste Enforcement Team has issued at least 17 illegal dumping citations at the spot, and towed at least seven cars, just this year.
