LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's oldest neighborhoods showcased Saturday what it has to offer when it comes to its art scene.
More than 60 artists from throughout the region are gathering at the Butchertown Art Fair for the juried art show.
In addition to the art, there's live music, local food trucks, beer and wine tastings which are all against a backdrop of century-old homes.
The goal of the art fair is to celebrate the historic identity and sustaining it through the funds it generates.
Vendors said it has been more successful than last year, despite the heat.
"The event has been wonderful," said Barbara Dishon, a vendor. "It is very pretty here. It's just a little hot this time but we were able to expand our tent to get a little extra shade so we are fine."
The art fair will also run Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.
