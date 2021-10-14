LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Butterball has issued a nationwide recall of more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey.
Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The recall was issued Wednesday for ground turkey items produced on September 28, 2021.
The problem was discovered when FSIS and the establishment received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey.
There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
The following products are subject to recall:
2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.
3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
