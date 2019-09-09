Cabin window falls from naval helicopter, hits Radcliff home

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Navy officials are looking into an incident that happened in Hardin County on Saturday, when a cabin window fell from a helicopter and hit part of a house.
Fort Knox officials confirm the aircraft did not belong to them. It was a Sea Hawk Naval helicopter that stopped at Fort Knox during hurricane relief efforts. The helicopter was flying home to Virginia when the cabin window fell off.
It was just after 3 p.m. when police got the call.
"It's very unusual," Radcliff Police Capt. Mark Skees said. "I've been here again close to 18 years. Chief's been here about 27, and this is the first time either one of us has ever seen this happen."
The cabin window hit a home on Hill Street. It clipped the corner of the roof and damaged the gutter. It also cracked part of the railing on the front porch. The homeowner said she was inside when it happened, and she heard it hit the house.
"We're just fortunate that nobody was injured," Skees said. "Nobody was hurt in this, and I think it was just a very unfortunate accident."
Public Affairs Officer for Naval Air Force Atlantic, Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, said the helicopter did make it safely back to Norfolk, Virginia.
