LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "can opener" strikes again! But this time it was at a different Louisville location.
A tractor-trailer tried to drive under an overpass at South 22nd Street on Thursday afternoon, but the trailer was too tall to clear the bridge. The result was serious damage.
The truck got stuck, and part of the top of the metal trailer was ripped open like a can. It took a couple of hours for crews to clear the scene.
The traditional "can opener overpass" is on 3rd Street near the University of Louisville. Trucks have gotten stuck under that overpass for many years.
Louisville drivers have posted countless pictures of these "can openers." In fact, there is a Facebook page devoted to it.
