LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The candidates for Indiana's next governor are preparing to go head-to-head on the debate stage for a second time before next week's election.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater will be separated from one another during the hourlong event in Indianapolis on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There also won't be a live audience, but it will be streamed live on WDRB.com at 7 p.m.
The first debate was held last week with the state's COVID-19 response becoming a major topic. Holcomb has taken criticism over his pandemic orders from both sides.
Conservatives have argued that the sitting governor exceeded his authority with the statewide mask mandate and executive orders forcing the closure of businesses deemed nonessential during the early weeks of the pandemic.
Democrats argue that Holcomb has been too passive in the state's recent response to the virus as it sees steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths, infections and hospitalizations in the time since Holcomb lifted nearly all of the restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes.
